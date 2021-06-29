checkAd

DGAP-News USU Oracle Solution is Verified for Data Collection of Oracle Fusion Middleware

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 10:10  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
USU Oracle Solution is Verified for Data Collection of Oracle Fusion Middleware

29.06.2021 / 10:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU Software Asset Management can submit discovery data in audit preparation for Fusion Middleware software

Boston, June 29, 2021 - USU Group, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of Fusion Middleware products. Combined with their prior verification for Oracle Database and Database Options, the USU solution can provide valuable data for end-to-end coverage of a company's Oracle environment.

USU is a trusted partner of Oracle, and this new verification ensures their data collection meets or exceeds Oracle's standards. Customers can use the USU solution to gather accurate data about the installation and usage of Fusion Middleware products, and submit it in a software compliance audit, instead of using Oracle's measurement tools.

"Customers asked us about discovering Middleware because the applications are so complex. That complexity makes it a serious audit risk. With this verification, our solution provides the reliable, granular data they need and with accuracy they can trust," said Philippe Bonavitacola, USU Product Manager for Oracle.

USU Software Asset Management is verified by Oracle for its discovery of Middleware applications such as WebLogic, Oracle Application Server, Oracle Business Intelligence, Tuxedo, Webcenter, Forms & Reports, and Oracle SOA.

The specialized Oracle solution is also verified for collecting installation and usage data for Oracle Database and its related options and features. It uses that data for its compliance reporting and deep optimization features. Important tasks include detecting and downgrading databases, excluding options that could be false positives, and deactivating costly accidental activations.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.



USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Seite 1 von 2
USU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: USU Software
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News USU Oracle Solution is Verified for Data Collection of Oracle Fusion Middleware DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous USU Oracle Solution is Verified for Data Collection of Oracle Fusion Middleware 29.06.2021 / 10:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. USU Software Asset …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Scandium International Mining Corp: SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL AND NEVADA GOLD MINES SIGN LOI TO PURSUE ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. becomes strategic partner for the commercialization of FYB201, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva ...
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: USU Oracle-Lösung erhält Verifizierung für die Datenerfassung von Oracle Fusion Middleware (deutsch)
10:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: USU Oracle-Lösung erhält Verifizierung für die Datenerfassung von Oracle Fusion Middleware
28.06.21
DGAP-News: IKEA erhält USU Knowledge Award für herausragende internationale Nutzung von Wissensmanagement (deutsch)
28.06.21
DGAP-News: IKEA erhält USU Knowledge Award für herausragende internationale Nutzung von Wissensmanagement
28.06.21
DGAP-News: IKEA Receives USU Knowledge Award for Outstanding Use of Knowledge Management
24.06.21
USU Software: Neuer Kunde aus der Pharma-Branche
24.06.21
DGAP-News: USU gewinnt weltweit agierenden Medizintechnik- und Gesundheitskonzern als Neukunden (deutsch)
24.06.21
DGAP-News: USU gewinnt weltweit agierenden Medizintechnik- und Gesundheitskonzern als Neukunden
24.06.21
DGAP-News: USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer
22.06.21
DGAP-News: Axpo WZ-Systems erzielt exponentielles Wachstum mit USU Enterprise Service Management (deutsch)