DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous USU Oracle Solution is Verified for Data Collection of Oracle Fusion Middleware 29.06.2021 / 10:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Boston, June 29, 2021 - USU Group, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of Fusion Middleware products. Combined with their prior verification for Oracle Database and Database Options, the USU solution can provide valuable data for end-to-end coverage of a company's Oracle environment.

USU is a trusted partner of Oracle, and this new verification ensures their data collection meets or exceeds Oracle's standards. Customers can use the USU solution to gather accurate data about the installation and usage of Fusion Middleware products, and submit it in a software compliance audit, instead of using Oracle's measurement tools.

"Customers asked us about discovering Middleware because the applications are so complex. That complexity makes it a serious audit risk. With this verification, our solution provides the reliable, granular data they need and with accuracy they can trust," said Philippe Bonavitacola, USU Product Manager for Oracle.

USU Software Asset Management is verified by Oracle for its discovery of Middleware applications such as WebLogic, Oracle Application Server, Oracle Business Intelligence, Tuxedo, Webcenter, Forms & Reports, and Oracle SOA.

The specialized Oracle solution is also verified for collecting installation and usage data for Oracle Database and its related options and features. It uses that data for its compliance reporting and deep optimization features. Important tasks include detecting and downgrading databases, excluding options that could be false positives, and deactivating costly accidental activations.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.





USU



As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.