Result of the auction of treasury bills on 29 June 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.06.2021, 10:32 | 18 | 0 | 0 29.06.2021, 10:32 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 1,440 1,240

-0.532 100 % 100.0917 98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 700

500

-0.530

100 % 100.2258 98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 4,400 2,660 -0.530 100 % 100.3590 98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 IV 3,800 1,660 -0.530 100 % 100.4956 Total 10,340 6,060 The sale will settle 1 July 2021.







