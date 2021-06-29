Result of the auction of treasury bills on 29 June 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|1,440
|
1,240
|-0.532
|100 %
|100.0917
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
700
|
500
|
-0.530
|100 %
|100.2258
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|4,400
|2,660
|-0.530
|100 %
|100.3590
|98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 IV
|3,800
|1,660
|-0.530
|100 %
|100.4956
|Total
|10,340
|6,060
The sale will settle 1 July 2021.
