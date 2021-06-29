Medical experts identify reasons for growing Joint pains cases among Nigerians

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint pain remains one of the most rapidly destructive and potentially lethal forms of ill health among Nigerians, especially of the aging ones, hence necessitating early and adequate treatments.

Epidemiological data on joint pains or arthritis are limited in Nigeria, however medical experts who appeared on recent #AskDrNaturesfield Live Talk Show believe there are identifiable patterns of occurrences, treatments, and outcomes of arthritis among the populace.

Most times, joint pains are occasioned by lifestyle, age and work type.

Speaking during the Live Show moderated by the Editor of TechEconomy.ng, Peter Oluka, a fellow American College of Orthopedics; FMC Ortho - Consultant Arthroplasty, Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon – Dr. Chigo Joseph Ezeh, described joint as a place in the body where two or more bones meet to effect motion, adding that the easiest type of joints human use is the synovial joint typified by the knee.

He said that the causes of joint pains can be traced to certain structures in the body, such as the tendon, the ligaments and movements of the bones while the commonest cause in this part of the world is trauma.

"Secondly, arthritis; which simply means the wearing of the cartilage lining the ends of the bones that form joint is subcontract. Cartilages are where it wears and tears over time".

"Symptoms: pain is one of the cardinal signs of inflammation and there are five of them; pain, redness, swelling, heats and loss of function. A patient that has pain in the joints does not want to move the joint so there is a loss of function.

On his part, Dr Kelechi Woryi, Orthopedic Resident with National Orthopedic Hospital, said that pains around the joint is an unpleasant feeling attributed to that joint. Dwelling his discussions on knee joint pains, he said that work types usually associated with that are those that would increase activity around the joint.

"So, if you have someone whose jobs requires him or her using the knees; kneeling, standing with the hips, you have that person coming down with hip pains. You also have people that carry heavy loads on the shoulder. So, they fall on that risk part of going into shoulder or neck pains. Essentially, any activity that causes us to use the job frequency will cause pains."