Lianhua Qingwen Granted Market Access as Medicine in Ukraine Yiling Pharmaceutical

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical disclosed in a statement on Monday that it had received the medicine registration document for Lianhua Qingwen Capsules from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

As the leading product of Yiling Pharmaceutical, Lianhua Qingwen is dedicated to the treatment of relevant diseases including cold, flu, and COVID-19. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules (Granules) has been recommended by the Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 (Trial Version 4/5/6/7/8) jointly issued by the Chinese National Health Commission and Chinese National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the diagnosis and treatment protocols for COVID-19 in more than 20 provinces and cities, making it the most recommended Chinese patent medicine for curing Covid-19. In April 2020, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules/Granules were added new indication of "mild and moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)" by the National Medical Products Administration of China.

According to Yiling Pharmaceutical's Annual Report, the 2020 annual sale proceeds of Lianhua Qingwen hit USD 659 million, with a growth rate of 149.89% YoY. Statistics published by Chinese authoritative information institute shows that the market share of Lianhua Qingwen in the cold/heat-clearing products category of Chinese retail terminals has increased from 2.44% in 2017 to 9.86% in 2020, which means that Lianhua Qingwen has become the No. 1 patent Chinese medicine for cold in the Chinese retail market.

The results of a prospective, randomized, controlled, and multi-center clinical study on treating COVID-19 with the TCM Lianhua Qingwen Capsules were published in Phytomedicine in May 2020. It's found in the study in terms of clinical use that Lianhua Qingwen proved to be both safe and effective in treating COVID-19 in conjunction with conventional therapy as it could significantly relieve clinical symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, debilitation, and cough, greatly improve pulmonary lesions, shorten the duration of symptoms, and increase the clinical recovery rate.

Up to now, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules has got entry approval documents from more than 20 countries and regions around the world, including Canada, Russia, Singapore, the Philippines, Kenya, etc. The registration is being in process in dozens of countries. Besides China, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules has also been approved for COVID-19's indications in Kuwait and Mongolia, and has been applied in the Covid-19 hospitals in Thailand and Indonesia.




