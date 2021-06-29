Steve Callaghan Appointed as Chairman at Marston Holdings

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marston Holdings, the UK's largest provider of integrated technology solutions to the transportation and enforcement sectors, has announced the appointment of Steve Callaghan as Chairman of its board of directors. This appointment follows significant new investment from Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP and Intermediate Capital Group plc.

Marston Holdings supports organisations implementing transportation and enforcement-related public policy, from streetscape design to installation and monitoring of video cameras. As part of its focus on transportation, Marston Holdings has a strong commitment to supporting sustainability.

Marston Holdings is pleased to welcome Steve Callaghan as Chairman. He brings a wealth of experience in technology, transportation and sustainability, as well as leadership experience and commercial acumen to help Marston Holdings deliver its ongoing strategy for growth. His strong track record in creating shareholder value and undertaking M&A transactions will also help Marston Holdings to further extend its portfolio of services and solutions used by public and private sector clients across the UK.

Steve Callaghan has been a CEO and Chairman for over 24 years in both public and private equity held businesses including Ceres Power Holdings plc, the world-leading solid oxide fuel cell business that is changing the world of power, and Navtech Radar, which is a leading provider of innovative stopped vehicle detection and autonomous vehicle technology systems. He has also held senior leadership positions with IBM Global Services.

Steve has an extensive understanding of the local government landscape, having served as CEO and now Vice-Chairman of Northgate Public Services, the supplier of mission critical software used by police, health, housing and government services. He is also an FCA Approved Person.

"I am delighted to have joined Marston Holdings as we gear up for the next phase of growth and business evolution," commented Steve Callaghan. "The Group has impressive market position and a clear strategy for the future, complemented by a commitment to the sustainability agenda."

