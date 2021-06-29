checkAd

Frost & Sullivan Unfolds Top 5 Transformational Shifts Redefining the Healthcare Supply Chain

Healthcare and supply chain experts conduct a webinar on the best practices to address supply chain vulnerabilities and how the COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized this industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic, including multi-country shutdowns, put an excessive amount of pressure on healthcare supply chains worldwide. There are clear signs that the pandemic will be here in the long run, driving healthcare companies to address supply chain vulnerabilities. Pharmaceutical companies relied heavily on an unprecedented level of cooperation from raw material suppliers, government agencies, and contract development and manufacturing organizations.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to the upcoming webinar, "Top 5 Transformational Shifts Redefining Healthcare Supply Chains," on July 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT, to discover key trends and best practices to mitigate risks and provide the confidence to operate in a post-pandemic environment. Join Frost & Sullivan experts Gopal R., Global Lead, Supply Chain & Logistics; Siddharth Shah, Research Manager, Healthcare & Life Sciences; Unmesh Lal, Research Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences; and DHL's Thomas Ellmann, Vice President, CSI Life Sciences & Healthcare, Head of Clinical Trials Logistics.

Listen to others' experiences, participate in a live, interactive question-and-answer session, and walk away with actionable strategies for your organization. Attend this webinar to discover:

  • How the unquestionable impact of these shifts results from three merging drivers of change—coordinated management, flexible manufacturing strategies, and seamless mobility.
  • Best practices to optimize supply chain networks.
  • Direct-to-patient (DTP) and home care business models.
  • New strategies for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.
  • Growth opportunities in a post-COVID-19 environment.
  • Medical device track-and-trace solutions and re-shoring hubs.
  • Cold chain capabilities for next-generation vaccines and biologics.
  • Valuable insights on real-time inventory management.

