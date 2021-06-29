Triumph Gold Announces Start of 2021 Exploration Program at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V: TIG | OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or “the Company”) is excited to announce the commencement of the 2021 Exploration Program (“The Program”) at the Freegold Mountain Project, located in the prolific Dawson Range Copper-Gold District of mining-friendly Yukon (Figure 1). The first diamond drill and field crews mobilized to site on June 15th, initiating Phase I of the Program.



Phase I consists of 8,000 metres of diamond drilling, 100 line-kilometres of ground geophysical surveying, 35 line-kilometres of soil sampling, and surface trenching. The Program intends to add new inferred resources and upgrade inferred resources to indicated resources at the Nucleus and Revenue Deposits, as well as discover and develop zones of mineralization at prospects outside the deposit areas.