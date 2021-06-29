Triumph Gold Announces Start of 2021 Exploration Program at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V: TIG | OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or “the Company”)
is excited to announce the commencement of the 2021 Exploration Program (“The Program”) at the Freegold Mountain Project, located in the prolific Dawson Range Copper-Gold District of
mining-friendly Yukon (Figure 1). The first diamond drill and field crews mobilized to site on June 15th, initiating Phase I of the Program.
Phase I consists of 8,000 metres of diamond drilling, 100 line-kilometres of ground geophysical surveying, 35 line-kilometres of soil sampling, and surface trenching. The Program intends to add new inferred resources and upgrade inferred resources to indicated resources at the Nucleus and Revenue Deposits, as well as discover and develop zones of mineralization at prospects outside the deposit areas.
2021 Exploration Program Overview (Phase I):
- Approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling at the Revenue Deposit testing lateral extents of the WAu Porphyry Zone (open to depth as described in PR19-16) and the near-surface expression of the Blue Sky Porphyry Zone, first discovered in 2018 (PR18-09).
- Approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling at the Nucleus Deposit testing newly modelled shallow-dipping mineralized strata at structural breaks. Drilling will also test and further define indicated oxide gold zones through cyanide leach analysis.
- Approximately 1,500 metres of inaugural drilling at the Melissa Zone, defined around an undrilled 1.5 kilometre-long, multi-element geochemical anomaly and coincident chargeability and resistivity anomaly within Yukon-Tanana Terrane, host rock to the Nucleus Deposit.
- Approximately 500 metres of step-out drilling in the Irene-Goldstar Corridor testing multi-element and geophysical anomalies and the down-dip extension of the Goldstar Vein based on positive results of the 2020 drill campaign near the Red Fox/Vindicator Zone (PR 21-01).
- Over 100 line-kilometers of ground magnetic geophysical surveying over the Irene-Goldstar Corridor, Stoddart, Cabin, and Melissa Zones.
- Approximately 6 line-kilometers of HLEM geophysical surveying over northwest-trending vein-style mineralization along strike of the Tinta Hill Deposit.
Jesse Halle, Vice President of Exploration for Triumph Gold comments, “Through a focused review and rebuild of the Freegold Mountain Project 3D model, the technical team has digested the entire dataroom and designed a comprehensive, multi-tiered exploration program – a process that has already added significant value to the Project and will be instrumental in achieving Triumph’s strategic goals.”
