Sage Fruit Company Launches Scavenger Hunt With Eventzee

Interested parties can join the free event by using code “APPLES” in the Eventzee app. The virtual event features GPS, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges, with new challenges appearing weekly. Through the GPS Challenges, participants are encouraged to attend as many races as they can in the 2021 season. However, those unable to attend will still find fun fruit- and racing-themed challenges to complete.

Tustin, CA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Sage Fruit Company has launched a fan engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. In partnership with Tony Stewart Racing , the “ Sage Fruit Scavenger Hunt ” challenges apple and racing fans alike to test their knowledge, and visit race tracks across the country.

“The team at Sage Fruit has an eye for detail and design,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “Everything -- from the challenges in their event to the promotional flyer -- highlights their partnership dynamically!”

A ten-minute Zoom call with drivers Tony Stewart and Danny Schatz, as well as an autographed hat will be awarded to the first-place finisher. Second place will receive framed, autographed posters, and third place will receive a Sage Fruit Travel Pack. The hunt will run until Tuesday, November 16, giving participants ample time to complete all the challenges for a chance to win.

“As a partner to Tony Stewart Racing, we wanted to support the team by mobilizing fans in a safe way,” said Kaci Komstadius, Social Media Director of Sage Fruit Company. “At the same time, we wanted fans to learn more about us and the products we grow and sell, but in digestible chunks. Eventzee gave us the flexibility to kill two birds with one stone!”

