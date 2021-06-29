SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immuno-oncology clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028 . The rapidly growing field of Immuno-oncology has emerged as a novel therapeutic area within the oncology ecosystem, transforming the treatment of cancer.

Key Insights & Findings:

Phase III dominated the market with the largest share of 53.2% in 2020. In 2019, 29.0% of Phase III drugs have a higher-than-average chance of approval, up from 24.2% in 2018

The interventional experiments accounted for more than 78.6% of the market share in 2020

The segment of solid tumors held 56.0% of the revenue share in 2020. This is largely attributed to the rise in the prevalence of solid tumors

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.0% in 2020. This is due to the rising adoption of personalized medicine-focused novel treatment methods, as well as the government funding and investments

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 14.7% over the forecast period. At the end of 2019, over 40.0% of current immuno-oncology clinical experiments involved at least one location in the region

From 2014 to 2017, the number of new immuno-oncology studies increased from 250 to almost 600, with double-digit growth rates each year as drug classes diversified. Biomarker and checkpoint inhibitor studies were primarily responsible for this rapid growth. While the immuno-oncology market is maturing in some pharmacological classes, cell therapies are exceeding all other immunotherapeutics in terms of growth. In March 2020, there were 1,483 active compounds in the pipeline for cancer cell therapy globally, indicating an increase of 472 from March 2019. The fastest-growing category was chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell products (up 77% from 2019 to 2020).