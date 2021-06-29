checkAd

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Size To Reach $15.1 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 11:05  |  39   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immuno-oncology clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028. The rapidly growing field of Immuno-oncology has emerged as a novel therapeutic area within the oncology ecosystem, transforming the treatment of cancer.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Phase III dominated the market with the largest share of 53.2% in 2020. In 2019, 29.0% of Phase III drugs have a higher-than-average chance of approval, up from 24.2% in 2018
  • The interventional experiments accounted for more than 78.6% of the market share in 2020
  • The segment of solid tumors held 56.0% of the revenue share in 2020. This is largely attributed to the rise in the prevalence of solid tumors
  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.0% in 2020. This is due to the rising adoption of personalized medicine-focused novel treatment methods, as well as the government funding and investments
  • Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 14.7% over the forecast period. At the end of 2019, over 40.0% of current immuno-oncology clinical experiments involved at least one location in the region

Read 100 page market research report, "Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Design (Interventional Trials, Observational Trials), By Indication, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

From 2014 to 2017, the number of new immuno-oncology studies increased from 250 to almost 600, with double-digit growth rates each year as drug classes diversified. Biomarker and checkpoint inhibitor studies were primarily responsible for this rapid growth. While the immuno-oncology market is maturing in some pharmacological classes, cell therapies are exceeding all other immunotherapeutics in terms of growth. In March 2020, there were 1,483 active compounds in the pipeline for cancer cell therapy globally, indicating an increase of 472 from March 2019. The fastest-growing category was chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell products (up 77% from 2019 to 2020).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Size To Reach $15.1 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global immuno-oncology clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Refrigerated Transport Market Size to Reach USD 16840 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.3% - Valuates ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Former JUUL President Joins Poda Team
GSMA Opens Doors To MWC Barcelona Celebrating New Era Of Connected Impact
Norwegian Energy Company ASA Announces Trading and Operations Update in connection with Request for ...
Hozpitality Group launches White Label Solutions to assist small and medium Hospitality Companies, ...
COVID-19 Helps Drive Electronic Skin Patches Market to $10bn in 2021 Finds New IDTechEx Report
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW ...
P&O Cruises Return To The Seas As Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus