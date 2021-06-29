Islandsbanki hf. Íslandsbanki issues NOK 475 million & SEK 200 million in private placements Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.06.2021, 11:14 | 27 | 0 | 0 29.06.2021, 11:14 | Íslandsbanki hf. has today issued the following bond under its Global Medium Term Notes (GMTN) Programme with the following terms: Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.

Issue Size: NOK 475,000,000

Value date: 8 July 2021

Maturity Date: 8 July 2024

Listing: Irish Stock Exchange

ISIN: TBC

Dealer: SEB, Nordea Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.

Issue Size: SEK 200,000,000

Value date: 8 July 2021

Maturity Date: 8 July 2024

Listing: Irish Stock Exchange

ISIN: TBC

Dealers: SEB Information on Íslandsbanki’s USD 2,500,000,000 GMTN and its supplements are available here. For further information: ir@islandsbanki.is







