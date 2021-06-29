Islandsbanki hf. Íslandsbanki issues NOK 475 million & SEK 200 million in private placements
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.06.2021, 11:14 | 27 | 0 |
Íslandsbanki hf. has today issued the following bond under its Global Medium Term Notes (GMTN) Programme with the following terms:
Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.
Issue Size: NOK 475,000,000
Value date: 8 July 2021
Maturity Date: 8 July 2024
Listing: Irish Stock Exchange
ISIN: TBC
Dealer: SEB, Nordea
Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.
Issue Size: SEK 200,000,000
Value date: 8 July 2021
Maturity Date: 8 July 2024
Listing: Irish Stock Exchange
ISIN: TBC
Dealers: SEB
Information on Íslandsbanki’s USD 2,500,000,000 GMTN and its supplements are available here.
For further information: ir@islandsbanki.is
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0