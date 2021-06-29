SUIC QQPay USA Inc. Sets to Launch QQ Fintech Payment Platform, World's First Shari'a Compliant Non-Bank Payment Platform with Enhanced Security, Transparency, Speed and Cost Efficiency

NEW YORK, NY and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / SUIC QQPay USA Inc., a rising fintech startup based in New York and led by Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) and QQ Pay Pty Ltd., Australia, is set to launch QQ …

SUIC QQPay USA Inc. collaborates with QQ Fintech Pte Ltd. of Singapore to lead the group's expansion plans with unique value proposition in penetrating the cross-border payment space. This designated payment platform is a mature and fully-fledged ecosystem that culminates in the creation of Shari'a- compliant fintech services, bringing innovation into Islamic capital markets and Takaful payment experiences.

NEW YORK, NY and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / SUIC QQPay USA Inc., a rising fintech startup based in New York and led by Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) and QQ Pay Pty Ltd., Australia, is set to launch QQ Fintech Payment Platform, its Shari'a-compliant non-bank cross border payment platform supported by its proprietary fintech programs and solutions.

Co-Founder and the group CEO, Maninder Bhullar, highlighted that "QQ Fintech is launching the world's first Shari'a compliant non-bank cross border payment platform by July this year and is well poised to take on a sizeable market share in the global halal economy arena."

Strategically located in Australia, Canada, USA, Singapore, and Malaysia, SUIC QQPay USA Inc. and partner QQ Fintech Pte Ltd. designed a unified fintech payment platform to serve the global halal economy which is estimated to grow to $3 trillion by 2024 at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1 percent, as more opportunities arise in terms of tokenization of sukuks (Islamic bonds) within Islamic fintech, supply chain shifts, food security investments, nutraceutical demand, domestic tourism, and accelerated digital transformations. Source: State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2020/2021 https://www.icricinternational.org/state-of-the-global-islamic-economy ...

QQ Fintech will launch a consistent payment system and solutions suited to the differing policies and infrastructure involved in moving value from financial institutions to the end beneficiaries, country to country, as much of the global consumers remain unbanked and do not easily have access to Shari'a based financial services. The platform will be an alternative to the existing Shari'a banks that have monopolized the market and customers now have a choice to leverage on fintech solutions and innovation adopted for the Shari'a market segment.