MoSys Silicon Chosen by APS Networks to Help Telcos Boost Number of Subscribers for Broadband Network Gateways
MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engines Enable Performance Improvement in Key Areas, such as Quality of Audio and Video Streaming and Response Times for Voice AssistantsSAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on …
MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engines Enable Performance Improvement in Key Areas, such as Quality of Audio and Video Streaming and Response Times for Voice AssistantsSAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on …
MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engines Enable Performance Improvement in Key Areas, such as Quality of Audio and Video Streaming and Response Times for Voice Assistants
SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security, communications system and 5G systems. Today, MoSys announced that APS Networks® has chosen to include MoSys® silicon to increase performance and bring increased user connection quality, performance and functionality to its newly introduced Advanced Programmable Switches aimed at improving broadband customers' overall Internet experience.
APS Networks has designed in multiple third generation MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engines per system for its new switches based on the following:
- Need to maximize subscriber counts
- MoSys silicon is up to 8X capacity of QDR memories in a single chip
- Need to increase per-subscriber performance
- MoSys silicon includes innovative, in-memory accelerator engines, unavailable in legacy memories, that bring compute as close as possible to the stored data
- Data can be read, modified, and rewritten without main processor intervention
- Need to increase the overall subscriber experience
- MoSys silicon enables active monitoring of tens of thousands of subscribers per system
- Need to reduce cost and time to market
- MoSys silicon is very easy to add - 40X less pins, simpler board layouts, reduced PCB layer counts to reduce design time and cost
"APS Networks solutions accelerated by MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engine silicon should greatly improve the broadband customer experience," said Daniel Lewis, MoSys CEO. "When paired with the latest Intel Stratix 10 FPGAs and Intel Tofino switches, MoSys's ICs will enable up to seven layers of Hierarchical Quality of Service (HQoS) functionality in APS's new, high-performance Broadband Network Gateway products."
"MoSys Accelerator Engines offer advanced capabilities that will help enable our APS Networks range of OpenBNG switches to accelerate our innovative access edge solutions. With our new switches, telcos can attain significantly higher subscriber counts per system," said Alexander Jeffries, Chief Executive Officer, APS Networks.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare