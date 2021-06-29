MoSys Silicon Chosen by APS Networks to Help Telcos Boost Number of Subscribers for Broadband Network Gateways

MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engines Enable Performance Improvement in Key Areas, such as Quality of Audio and Video Streaming and Response Times for Voice AssistantsSAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on …

MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engines Enable Performance Improvement in Key Areas, such as Quality of Audio and Video Streaming and Response Times for Voice Assistants SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security, communications system and 5G systems. Today, MoSys announced that APS Networks® has chosen to include MoSys® silicon to increase performance and bring increased user connection quality, performance and functionality to its newly introduced Advanced Programmable Switches aimed at improving broadband customers' overall Internet experience.