checkAd

NeonMind Announces Launch of Functional Mushroom Coffees as Dietary Supplements in the US

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), a psychedelic drug development company, is pleased to announce that it has launched its NeonMind branded …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), a psychedelic drug development company, is pleased to announce that it has launched its NeonMind branded functional mushroom coffee products as dietary supplements in the United States. The initial launch includes two ground coffee SKUs that are now available for delivery anywhere within the US. Two instant coffee SKUs are anticipated to be added within a month.

Foto: Accesswire

The new website for US sales is live at intl.neonmind.com and is supported by Shopify. Products can be purchased individually and can be ordered as a subscription to receive a 10% discount The website was built to be mobile friendly and focus on a customer-first strategy. Consumers can sign up to NeonMind's newsletter to receive the latest news, product releases and recipe information.

Each of the functional mushroom blends and botanicals selected in NeonMind coffees include adaptogens, which means that they work with one's body to help manage physical, mental and emotional stressors. Functional mushroom specifically refers to mushroom varieties that have a health benefit beyond providing nutrition. Functional mushrooms found in NeonMind coffees, such as cordyceps, lion's mane, reishi, and turkey tail; offer long-term physical, neurological and immunological benefits.

The initial product launch will feature two varieties of ground coffee. The Protect Blend is a Peruvian Medium Roast French Vanilla Coffee, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, Moringa extract, and Amla extract. These ingredients have the proven benefit of stress relief, immune support, and cognitive support. The Focus Blend is a Peruvian Dark Roast Coffee with Lion's Mane extract, Reishi extract, Gotu Kola extract, and Brahmi extract. These ingredients are a healthy source of fungal polysaccharides with immuno-modulating properties that help improve memory and cognitive function, increase alertness, support the immune system and fight mental and physical stress. The Company will soon launch its two instant coffee blends in the US as dietary supplements.

Seite 1 von 3
NeonMind Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeonMind Announces Launch of Functional Mushroom Coffees as Dietary Supplements in the US VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), a psychedelic drug development company, is pleased to announce that it has launched its NeonMind branded …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Announces $228M in Series D Financing to Expand America's Access to Pooled Employer Plans
META Closes Transaction and Commences Trading on NASDAQ
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Eskay Mining Commences its 2021 Drill Campaign on Its 100% Owned Consolidated Eskay Precious ...
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Name Change and Stock Option Grant
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...