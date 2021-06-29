checkAd

DoorDash Consensus Likely to Go Up, Wells Fargo Says, Boosting Price Target by 26%

Autor: PLX AI
29.06.2021, 11:54  |  21   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – DoorDash consensus estimates are likely to go up, resulting in sustained multiple expansion, Wells Fargo analysts said, boosting their price target on the stock by 26%.
  • Wells Fargo rates DoorDash overweight, with price target raised to $215 from $170 previously
  • Estimates raised at Wells Fargo based on DoorDash's ramped-up expansion into Japan and the highly anticipated entrance into Germany
  • DoorDash's share price now has a firm floor, Wells Fargo says

