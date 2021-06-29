DoorDash Consensus Likely to Go Up, Wells Fargo Says, Boosting Price Target by 26%
DoorDash Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – DoorDash consensus estimates are likely to go up, resulting in sustained multiple expansion, Wells Fargo analysts said, boosting their price target on the stock by 26%.
- Wells Fargo rates DoorDash overweight, with price target raised to $215 from $170 previously
- Estimates raised at Wells Fargo based on DoorDash's ramped-up expansion into Japan and the highly anticipated entrance into Germany
- DoorDash's share price now has a firm floor, Wells Fargo says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0