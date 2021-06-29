Pardes Biosciences and FS Development Corp. II Announce Merger Agreement Creating Publicly Listed Biopharmaceutical Company Advancing Oral Antiviral Drugs to Treat and Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infections

A group of premier institutional and strategic healthcare investors has committed to participate in the transaction through a common stock PIPE of approximately $75 million at $10.00 per share. Institutional investors in the PIPE include lead investors Foresite Capital, an affiliate of FS Development Corp. II, RA Capital Management, Frazier Life Sciences, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., GMF Capital LLC, EcoR1 Capital, Monashee Investment Management LLC, as well as strategic investor, Gilead Sciences. Assuming no redemptions are exercised, the Combined Company is expected to receive total proceeds of approximately $276 million at the closing of the transaction, inclusive of the FS Development Corp II trust account balance.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, and FS Development Corp. II (Nasdaq: FSII), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Foresite Capital, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the company will be renamed “Pardes Biosciences, Inc.” (Combined Company) and will be led by Uri A. Lopatin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pardes. The Combined Company’s common stock is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol PRDS.

The company’s lead program, PBI-0451, an oral antiviral drug candidate, is designed to inhibit an essential viral protein, the main protease (Mpro) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19. The main protease is highly similar across all coronaviruses – including SARS, MERS and the SARS-CoV-2 emerging coronavirus variants.

“I am extremely grateful to the Pardes team and our investors for helping us achieve this important milestone,” said Uri A. Lopatin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pardes Biosciences. “COVID-19 has been a global medical catastrophe. Over the past year we have been focused on bringing forward PBI-0451, a viral protease inhibitor that we are developing to be a potential oral therapy for SARS-CoV-2 infections. Oral antivirals are expected to play an important role in ending this pandemic and preventing the next one.”

“The emergence of novel variants of increasing pathogenicity, such as the Delta variant, reinforces the need for new therapies that can be easily and rapidly deployed globally," said Jim Tananbaum, M.D., founder and CEO of Foresite Capital and president and CEO of FS Development Corp. II. “We invest in people and companies that have the potential to transform healthcare. We are very pleased that Gilead, which for more than 30 years has been a leader in the field of virology, is among the investors in this round. We believe that PBI-0451, and the experienced team in place at Pardes, can have an enormous impact on global public health, and we are excited to join them on this next phase of the Pardes journey.”