checkAd

Reyna Silver Adds Second Drill Rig to Guigui Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 12:00  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQX:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned a second drill rig to expand the drilling program at its Guigui Property in the Santa Eulalia district in Chihuahua Mexico. The second drill rig started drilling targets this morning. Santa Eulalia is Mexico’s largest Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD).

“The exploration team is delighted that the Board has given us another drill rig to drill targets that emerged through our exploration to date,” said Dr. Peter Megaw, Chief Exploration Advisor to Reyna Silver. “We have a large area in which to seek the source intrusion, so the second rig gives us the flexibility to follow up on initial holes while continuing to drill our initially identified targets.”

“Reyna Silver has already completed 8,000 meters of the 12,000 meters planned for this first stage of exploration and this second rig will allow us to speed up the completion of the entire Phase 1 drilling by the end of July and release the program results soon after,” remarked Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver.

Please click on the link below to see a brief clip of Peter Megaw Chief Technical Advisor to Reyna Silver from the Guigui site introducing the second drill rig.

Click here to watch the video

Please click on the link below to see Peter Megaw introducing the Guigui Project

Click here to watch the video

The attached map includes the locations of the drill holes that have been completed as well as the drillholes yet to be drilled.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c650a7c-d4da-4df4 ...

About Santa Eulalia District

The Santa Eulalia District is the largest CRD system known in Mexico and has been in continuous production for over 300 years, producing 510 Moz of silver, 4.2 MT of lead, 3.6 MT of zinc, from over 50MT of ores at average grades of 310 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.1%Zn. All this production came from the medial chimney and distal manto part of the system, but the proximal intrusive source for the whole district remains to be found. This source is expected to have large volume mineralized skarns associated with it as are seen in most similar systems worldwide.

More details on Guigui can be found on this section of our website:

https://reynasilver.com/projects/guigui

About Reyna Silver

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of silver assets in Mexico and the US. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. It is also actively exploring the Medicine Springs project in Nevada, another CRD target and the La Reyna Project in Chihuahua, an epithermal vein project in the historic district of Cusihuriache Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Reyna Silver Corp.

Jorge Ramiro Monroy

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Reyna Silver Corp.
Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynasilver.com
www.reynasilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fec931af-c084-4f2c ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b95b9676-36af-4efc ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reyna Silver Adds Second Drill Rig to Guigui Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQX:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned a second drill rig to expand the drilling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
XPO Logistics Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Applied Therapeutics Added to Russell Microcap Index
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus