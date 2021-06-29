checkAd

Integra Advances ESG Program Signs MOU with Trout Unlimited, Engages Warm Springs Consulting for Sustainability Trade-Off Studies, Joins CleanTech Alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021   

  • Integra signs Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Trout Unlimited to evaluate potential future habitat reclamation projects within the Jordan Creek watershed.

  • Warm Springs Consulting continues to advance Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”) trade-off studies focused on responsible mining practices, including carbon emissions reduction opportunities such as electrification and renewable energy options to be potentially integrated into future mine development strategies at DeLamar.

  • Integra joins CleanTech Alliance to collaborate with other companies advancing clean technologies in the northwestern United States.

  • To view a video of President & CEO George Salamis discussing today’s news along with commentary from Trout Unlimited, Warm Springs, and CleanTech Alliance representatives, click on the following link: https://youtu.be/bbN41pEUk0s

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) activities to date in 2021. As Integra continues to advance and de-risk its DeLamar Gold-Silver Project (“DeLamar” or the “Project”) in southwest Idaho, the inclusion of ESG principles will become increasingly prominent in every aspect of the Company’s activity.

“It has always been in Integra’s DNA to help drive change in an industry that is critical to modern life, and we are committed to being leaders in how junior mine developers seek to explore and develop natural resources. As we progress towards the upcoming PFS, Integra has placed an immense focus on advancing a multitude of ESG initiatives and activities that highlight our commitment,” commented George Salamis, Integra’s President & CEO.

“On the ground in Idaho, we have returned to our active in-person stakeholder engagement program. We are listening, engaging in dialogue, and soliciting valuable feedback that will help us shape any future potential development at DeLamar,” added Mark Stockton, Integra’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability. “Creative collaboration and direct input from groups such as Trout Unlimited, Warm Springs, and the CleanTech Alliance will continue to serve Integra’s stakeholders and shareholders well as we ensure our team is surrounded by professionals with diverse perspectives, something we see as a central part of advancing a resilient, sustainable and responsible future operation.”

