PLBY Group to Acquire Honey Birdette

Rapidly Growing Luxury Lingerie Brand Will Expand PLBY Group’s Brand Portfolio and Consumer Product Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Honey Birdette, the fast-growing, luxury lingerie and lifestyle brand. The female-founded, Australia-based business was established in 2006 and has significantly grown its consumer reach and operations to North America and Europe. The acquisition of Honey Birdette will expand PLBY Group’s brand portfolio with a new high-end franchise, and will provide PLBY Group with the product design, sourcing and direct-to-consumer capabilities that the Company will leverage to accelerate the growth of its core apparel and sexual wellness businesses.



“We are extremely excited to welcome Honey Birdette to PLBY Group,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group. “We strongly believe in the power of brands, and are thrilled by Honey Birdette’s potential to become a multi-billion-dollar luxury lifestyle franchise. I’ve been enormously impressed by Eloise and the rest of the Honey Birdette team and the organic, rapid growth they’ve driven. Our plan is two-fold: to leverage PLBY Group and the Playboy brand’s global operations to accelerate Honey Birdette’s expansion into new territories and product categories, and to take advantage of Honey Birdette’s superior product design, sourcing and direct-to-consumer capabilities to accelerate our Playboy-branded lingerie, loungewear, swimwear, and sexual wellness go-to-market plans targeting the masstige consumer. This acquisition is expected to further our mission to become the leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle platform and our commitment to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

The Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity of Honey Birdette for a purchase price of approximately $333 million in cash and stock. Honey Birdette expects approximately $73 million of revenue and approximately $28 million of EBITDA for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021, representing growth of over 40% and over 95%, respectively, over the prior year period. The acquisition will support the Company’s focus on expanding its leadership in the sexual wellness category and enhance its shared sourcing and product design capabilities. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.