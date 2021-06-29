Liberty Gold Appoints Jon Gilligan as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Gilligan as Chief Operating Officer effective July 16, 2021.



Dr. Jonathan Gilligan is a senior mining executive with over 35-years of multi-commodity, international experience across technical services, capital projects, open pit mine construction and operations. Prior to joining Liberty Gold, he held senior technical and projects roles with both Torex Gold Resources Inc. and SSR Mining Inc. (“SSR”). During his tenure at SSR, he was directly involved with the acquisition and integration of the Marigold open-pit heap leach operation in Nevada, USA and ran SSR’s Argentina operations during the permitting and construction of the Chinchillas open pit mine. Previously, Dr. Gilligan pursued a 17-year career at BHP, serving as Vice President, Special Projects in the Copper/Uranium Group with responsibility for the development of autonomous open pit mining systems, Deputy Project Director for the Olympic Dam Expansion Project, South Australia and as Operations Manager, Escondida Mine in Chile, responsible for the build of the Escondida Norte open pit copper mine. Dr. Gilligan holds a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Geology from University College London, UK and obtained a Ph.D. in gold mineralization in Archean rocks from the University of Southampton, UK.

“We are delighted to welcome Jon to our executive team,” said Cal Everett, President and CEO of Liberty Gold. “Jon brings a significant breadth of technical and operating experience into Liberty Gold and with his large-scale open pit, heap leach background, he will spearhead the next phase of growth for us. In particular, his familiarity with Great Basin oxide gold deposits together with his capital projects and mine-building experience makes him an invaluable asset to our impressive management team. With the Black Pine first resource estimate pending release and a PEA pending in Q3, Jon’s skillset will be applied to the next stage of studies at Black Pine and Goldstrike, as Liberty Gold de-risks these two key projects at the same time, moving them rapidly forward in our development pipeline, towards construction and operations.”