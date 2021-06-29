LoginID Continues Deployment of Simple APIs for Integrating FIDO-certified strong authentication

New SDKs ensure the fastest integration process for developers

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LoginID Inc. , creators of the FIDO-powered passwordless authentication solution LoginID, announced today additional SDK options for developers. These SDKs empower developers to quickly and easily integrate FIDO strong authentication into their websites or apps. A recent PYMNTS report has referenced the importance of strong authentication methods such as biometrics possibly reducing fraud up to 90% , and according to Juniper , an expected growth to 1.4B biometric payments users by 2025.