29.06.2021 / 12:06

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Sabine Last name(s): Doblinger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900XMQYET3NBF2363

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005168108

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the exercise of subscription rights as well as acquisition of further shares within the scope of the capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.50 EUR 15095776.50 EUR 10.50 EUR 27844278.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.50 EUR 42940054.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

