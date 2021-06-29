checkAd

Caisse Française de Financement Local EMTN 2021-5

Issy les Moulineaux, 29 June 2021

 

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 30 June 2021 – EUR 1,000,000 -Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 30 June 2031. The dealer of the issue is named as stabilizing manager in the applicable Final Terms.

 

The Base Prospectus dated 11 June 2021 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and sent for notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier is available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

 

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

 

 

