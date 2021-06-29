Schwazze Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Drift

DENVER, Colo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announced signed definitive documents to acquire the assets of BG3 Investments, LLC dba Drift which consists of two marijuana retail stores located in Boulder, Colorado. This purchase continues Schwazze's expansion and growth plans in Colorado adding to the Company's current dispensary footprint, with nine dispensaries acquired year to date, bringing the total number of dispensaries to nineteen. As part of the purchase, Schwazze will also acquire the assets of Black Box Licensing, LLC, which contains certain intellectual property.

"We look forward to adding these dispensaries to our portfolio. The Company remains focused on bringing excellent customer experiences to all areas of Colorado, and we are excited to bring that experience to our customers in Boulder," said Justin Dye, Schwazze's CEO.

The consideration for the proposed acquisition is $3.5 million and will be paid as $1.9 million in cash, and $1.6 million in common stock. This transaction represents a 3.5 times multiple based on the projected 2021 adjusted EBITDA for the two dispensaries. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021 after the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and local licensing approval.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is the parent company of a portfolio of vertically integrated cannabis brands spanning seed to sale. The company's intent is to apply its operational playbook by expanding into markets where it can entrench itself in a leadership position. Anchored by a high-performance culture, Schwazze focuses on growth by purposeful design, combining customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive desired outcomes. The company's leadership team has deep expertise in CPG, retail, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about improving the human condition; making a difference in our communities; promoting diversity and inclusion; and focusing on sustainable best practices.