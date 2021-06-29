checkAd

Schwazze Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Drift

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 12:30  |  43   |   |   

 Acquisition Expands Retail Footprint in Boulder County, Colorado

OTCQX: SHWZ  

DENVER, Colo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announced signed definitive documents to acquire the assets of BG3 Investments, LLC dba Drift which consists of two marijuana retail stores located in Boulder, Colorado. This purchase continues Schwazze's expansion and growth plans in Colorado adding to the Company's current dispensary footprint, with nine dispensaries acquired year to date, bringing the total number of dispensaries to nineteen. As part of the purchase, Schwazze will also acquire the assets of Black Box Licensing, LLC, which contains certain intellectual property.

"We look forward to adding these dispensaries to our portfolio. The Company remains focused on bringing excellent customer experiences to all areas of Colorado, and we are excited to bring that experience to our customers in Boulder," said Justin Dye, Schwazze's CEO.

The consideration for the proposed acquisition is $3.5 million and will be paid as $1.9 million in cash, and $1.6 million in common stock. This transaction represents a 3.5 times multiple based on the projected 2021 adjusted EBITDA for the two dispensaries. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021 after the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and local licensing approval.

About Schwazze
Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is the parent company of a portfolio of vertically integrated cannabis brands spanning seed to sale. The company's intent is to apply its operational playbook by expanding into markets where it can entrench itself in a leadership position. Anchored by a high-performance culture, Schwazze focuses on growth by purposeful design, combining customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive desired outcomes. The company's leadership team has deep expertise in CPG, retail, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about improving the human condition; making a difference in our communities; promoting diversity and inclusion; and focusing on sustainable best practices.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schwazze Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Drift  Acquisition Expands Retail Footprint in Boulder County, Colorado OTCQX: SHWZ   DENVER, Colo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announced signed definitive documents to acquire the assets of BG3 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Refrigerated Transport Market Size to Reach USD 16840 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.3% - Valuates ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Former JUUL President Joins Poda Team
Hozpitality Group launches White Label Solutions to assist small and medium Hospitality Companies, ...
Norwegian Energy Company ASA Announces Trading and Operations Update in connection with Request for ...
COVID-19 Helps Drive Electronic Skin Patches Market to $10bn in 2021 Finds New IDTechEx Report
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
ZeroAvia Expands its Hydrogen-Electric Aviation Program to 19-Seat Aircraft and Raises Additional ...
5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW ...
P&O Cruises Return To The Seas As Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus