checkAd

Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Receives Authorization to Expedite Fulfillment of $1.3 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in Tactical Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has through its subsidiary Digital Power Corporation (“DPC”) received authorization to expedite a purchase order for $1.3 million to provide comprehensive electrical and electronic systems to power radio and other classified instruments installed and operated in customized military multi-mission tactical vehicles. This customer purchase order from a defense contractor was originally to be fulfilled over a three-year period but has now been authorized to be completed this year. These vehicles are designed to serve special forces units operating in an urban warfare environment and close-quarters combat. They are designed to be airmobile, capable off-road vehicles that can handle extreme terrain in a general reconnaissance role.

The solution provided by Coolisys will include an electrical system featuring electronic hardware embedded with management software that is approved and qualified by a Foreign Military Teleprocessing Branch, after extensive testing. A defense contractor specializing in customized off-road vehicles will be implementing Coolisys’ solution in the multi-mission vehicles.

Coolisys offers a variety of power electronic products including rugged, modified, and off-the-shelf, or complete custom designs, from its in-house design team. Coolisys’ products are designed to serve mission-critical applications in the harshest environments and for lifesaving and life-sustaining applications across diverse markets.

Coolisys’ CEO, Amos Kohn, said, “We are pleased to expedite this contract from a leading global defense customer specializing in customized vehicles used by special forces units. This order is the result of the compact and cost-effective design of Coolisys’ customized rugged high-reliability power system that is currently being used in field operations.”

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings with the SEC, available at  www.sec.gov, and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at  www.AultGlobal.com.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Receives Authorization to Expedite Fulfillment of $1.3 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in Tactical Vehicles Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has through its subsidiary Digital Power Corporation (“DPC”) received …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels