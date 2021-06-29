BMO Global Asset Management (EMEA) Deploys NICE Cloud Compliance Recording for Microsoft Teams to Support Remote Workforce and Full Agility

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), a leading provider of communication compliance solutions, today announced that BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM), the global investment manager owned by BMO Financial Group, has deployed NICE’s certified Cloud Compliance Recording solution for Microsoft Teams across its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to meet certain regulatory requirements around recording omnichannel communications for regulated employees now working from home.

“As we transitioned to Microsoft Teams to support our remote workforce, we needed to implement a compliance recording solution quickly,” said Scott Wilson, Director, Infrastructure & Operations at BMO Global Asset Management. “NICE’s fully managed, cloud-based, software-as-a-service offering for Teams compliance recording enabled us to accelerate our adoption of Microsoft Teams. We were also able to free our staff from time-consuming activities like handling security patches, upgrades and other platform management tasks, which are now fully managed by NICE.”