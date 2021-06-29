BMO Global Asset Management (EMEA) Deploys NICE Cloud Compliance Recording for Microsoft Teams to Support Remote Workforce and Full Agility
NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), a leading provider of communication compliance solutions, today announced that BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM), the global investment manager owned by BMO Financial Group, has deployed NICE’s certified Cloud Compliance Recording solution for Microsoft Teams across its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to meet certain regulatory requirements around recording omnichannel communications for regulated employees now working from home.
“As we transitioned to Microsoft Teams to support our remote workforce, we needed to implement a compliance recording solution quickly,” said Scott Wilson, Director, Infrastructure & Operations at BMO Global Asset Management. “NICE’s fully managed, cloud-based, software-as-a-service offering for Teams compliance recording enabled us to accelerate our adoption of Microsoft Teams. We were also able to free our staff from time-consuming activities like handling security patches, upgrades and other platform management tasks, which are now fully managed by NICE.”
Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, “Leading financial services firms like BMO GAM are embracing remote and hybrid work environments and collaborative communication technologies like Microsoft Teams. NICE is helping to accelerate their digital transformation and ensure faster time-to-value, by providing complete recording coverage and contributing to compliance with different regulations worldwide. For firms with a cloud-first strategy, our SaaS recording solution delivers a low maintenance, touch-free experience, along with other powerful advantages of the cloud, including zero footprint and unprecedented scalability, reliability and security.”
NICE’s Certified Compliance Recording for Microsoft Teams
Offered as an on-premise or fully managed cloud solution, NICE’s all-in-one compliance recording and assurance platform is used by most of the world’s leading banks and investment firms to record and retain trade-related conversations from unified communications platforms, turrets, desk phones, and mobile phones. It is the first compliance recording solution to be certified under the Microsoft Teams certification program. Offering complete recording coverage for all Microsoft Teams communications, including voice, video, chat and screen sharing, the solution leverages the Microsoft Azure secure cloud for application hosting, and compliant capture and archiving of regulated employee communications.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare