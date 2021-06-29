checkAd

InfuSystem Enters Lymphedema Therapy Market

Providing pneumatic compression devices for last-mile patient care

ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today that it has entered into a joint agreement with Bio Compression Systems, Inc. whereby InfuSystem will add Lymphedema Therapy to its Integrated Therapy Service (“ITS”) platform. As part of the new relationship with Bio Compression Systems, Inc., InfuSystem’s turnkey solutions will include providing pneumatic compression devices with calibrated and non-calibrated gradient pressure, garments and certified technicians for proper fitting of the compression system. Additionally, InfuSystem was recently designated as a Community Health Accreditation Partner (“CHAP”) to provide pneumatic compression devices for the Lymphedema therapy market.

Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer of InfuSystem, said, “We are excited to announce our fourth therapy with the addition of Lymphedema to our ITS platform, joining our existing therapies - Oncology, Pain Management and Wound Care. With our recent CHAP accreditation, we expect to begin onboarding new customers and treating patients in the next 60-days, with a significant revenue contribution from our new Lymphedema therapy in 2022 to 2023. Under the agreement our team will be providing pneumatic compression devices and associated garments to facilitate outpatient care, initially targeting our acute care and oncology customers and thereby addressing what we estimate to be 20% of the larger multi-billion dollar Lymphedema market. We look forward to providing our industry leading patient care and customer service to this new vertical market as we continue to expand our portfolio of home healthcare services, which improve the quality of patient care.”

About Lymphedema

Lymphedema is the collection of fluids in a part of the body that can cause swelling pressure and pain. Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in ones arms or legs - sometimes both arms or both legs will swell. Lymphedema is a progressive condition that occurs when the lymphatic transport system falls below the capacity needed to handle the fluids that normally leak from the blood vessels into the lymph system. While there is presently no cure for Lymphedema, it can be managed with early diagnosis and diligent care of affected limbs. To help alleviate swelling and reduce discomfort, physicians and therapists develop care plans for complete decongestive Lymphedema therapy that includes compression therapy.

