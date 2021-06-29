checkAd

Survey Nearly Half of Americans Quickly Lose Trust in a Brand If Exposed to Toxic or Fake User-Generated Content on Its Channels

Since the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020) there has been an increase of inappropriate or misleading user-generated content (UGC) online, and it has caused consumers to have trust issues with brands, according to a new survey from TELUS International, a leading global customer experience (CX) and digital solutions provider. Over half (54%) of respondents have witnessed this rise, with 36% seeing instances of inaccurate, fake or even toxic UGC multiple times a day, and an additional 15% saying they see this type of content daily. More than 40% of respondents will disengage from a brand’s community after as little as one exposure to toxic or fake UGC, while 45% say they will lose all trust in a brand.

“People are being exposed to higher volumes of inappropriate and misleading user-generated content as more of their daily lives have moved online since the start of the pandemic - a challenge that consumers want to see brands tackle head on,” said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer at TELUS International. “It is in the best interest of organizations to deploy strong content moderation tactics and technologies to combat this material when it appears on their channels as nearly 70% of survey respondents stated that brands need to protect users from toxic content and 78% said it is a brand’s responsibility to provide positive and welcoming online experiences.”

Other findings on the impact of inaccurate or otherwise harmful UGC identified by respondents included:

  • The most frequently encountered unwanted content includes spam (61%), fake reviews and testimonials (61%), and inappropriate or harmful images (48%).
  • Consumers report finding these types of content so impactful that it has affected the quality of their day, with 38% saying it has made their day worse, and nearly 30% reporting it ruined the entire day.

Brands that seek positive interaction with consumers online see higher engagement

On the flip side, when a brand engages with a customer online (e.g. liking a social media post or responding to a review/comment) it has a positive effect on their relationship with that company. More than half (53%) said it makes them more likely to purchase from the company again, while 45% said it makes them more likely to post additional UGC and increases the likelihood they would recommend the brand.

