Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 June 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2021
Effective from 1 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009514200, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.1070% pa
DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: -0.0170% pa
DK0009515603, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009515793, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.7090% pa
DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.7090% pa
DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.7090% pa
DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.7090% pa
DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2021: 0.7090% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
