DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 2 REDUX Study in CKD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 12:58   

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal diseases, today announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease (CKD). The REDUX trial is studying the treatment of CKD in three populations with rare or high unmet medical needs: African Americans (AA), non-diabetic and hypertensive (Cohort 1, n=12); IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) (Cohort 2, n=16); and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) (Cohort 3, n=28). All participants have proteinuria and an eGFR between 30-90 ml/min/1.73m2.

DM199 is demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in kidney function in Cohorts 1 and 2, as measured by simultaneously stabilizing estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and decreasing urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR). In participants who were hypertensive (Cohorts 1 and 3), DM199 also reduced blood pressure by clinically significant levels. DiaMedica reported the following preliminary data:

  • AA: Decrease in UACR -27% in moderate to severe albuminuria (baseline UACR >500) (n=6), Increase in eGFR +2 ml/min (n=12) and decrease in blood pressure -8/-3 mmHg;
  • IgAN: UACR decreased by -33% (P=0.002) (baseline UACR>500) (n=11) and eGFR and blood pressure were stable (n=16);
  • DKD: eGFR and UACR levels were stable and blood pressure decreased significantly by -5/1 mmHg (n=28)

DM199 was well tolerated across all cohorts, with no DM199 related severe adverse events (SAEs) or discontinuations due to drug-related adverse events (AEs). AEs were generally mild to moderate in severity, with the most common being local injection site irritation that resolved.

“This data provides further clinical validation of the meaningful biologic activity of the recombinant KLK1 (DM199) and support the potential of achieving clinical benefit equal to or better than the exogenous KLK1 product available in Asia,” said Rick Pauls, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiaMedica. “We are optimistic as we continue the trial of DM199 in IgAN and hypertensive African Americans with CKD and begin the pivotal Phase 2/3 study in acute ischemic stroke later this summer.”

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Professor of Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine and member of the DiaMedica Scientific Advisory Board, noted that, “though these data are preliminary, they are encouraging signals of the role DM199 can play in treating kidney disease patients with significant unmet needs, particularly African Americans with uncontrolled hypertension. The observed improvements in eGFR, UACR and blood pressure all point to the important physiological effects of DM199 treatment and strongly support additional clinical study.”

