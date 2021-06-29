checkAd

GB Sciences Using AI Technology in Plant-Based Drug Discovery Research

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Biotech innovator GB Sciences has launched a drug discovery platform using AI technology that can identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants.LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GB Sciences …

Biotech innovator GB Sciences has launched a drug discovery platform using AI technology that can identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) is leading the way in cutting-edge biopharmaceutical research with its novel AI-accelerated drug discovery platform-PhAROS™ - Phytomedical Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale. The PhAROS platform is a revolutionary science gateway and virtual research environment for drug discovery. With the data analytics and machine learning capabilities featured in PhAROS™, researchers can reduce the time and money required for novel, plant-inspired formulations to get to market. GB Sciences says that PhAROS allows for the early exploration and validation of novel plant-based therapeutics-before vast research funds are expended.

Foto: Accesswire

GB Sciences started training their proprietary drug discovery platform using their own database describing the active ingredients from the cannabis plant, but they have now expanded their database to include the novel active ingredients in plants and other natural products (like mushrooms) used in contemporary and historical traditional medicine systems around the world. This AI-enabled platform will result in more precise, accurate, and expedited plant-inspired medications manufactured from specific plant compounds optimized in disease-targeted mixtures with a reduction in the side effects commonly associated with traditional, single-molecule prescription medications.

Foto: Accesswire

GB Sciences' President and Chief Science Officer, Andrea Small-Howard, Ph.D., M.B.A., who brings more than 20 years' experience to bear on the company's expansion, says, “Our company has assembled the ultimate toolkit to create the 'Future of Medicine': AI technology, plant-based medicine, and hard science. More than anything else, using AI pushes biomedical research forward past simplistic approaches to treating human diseases as if a single 'magic bullet' could cure a complex disease. We now know that most human diseases are complex, yet the industry practice of searching for single-component drugs often leads to serious side effects that need to be treated with additional single-component drugs. AI-enabled technology allows for computer modeling of complex human diseases and the identification of suitably complex, multi-ingredient treatments. PhAROS allows us to look for effective combination drugs amongst all of the known traditional medicine systems and determine which combinations of active ingredients are likely to work synergistically in a complex view of the human disease. The PhAROS platform yields numerous concrete, potentially effective, plant-inspired combination drugs to help millions worldwide and also pre-screens these drug candidates for potentially unwanted side effects.”

About GB Sciences
GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) is a phytomedicine-based research and biopharma drug development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through GbS Global Biopharma, our Canadian subsidiary. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in our therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). GB Sciences' novel drug discovery platform has yielded five issued U.S. and three issued international patents, as well as 10 U.S. and 35 international patent-pending applications. In our drug development pipeline, we have four preclinical-stage programs, and our lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Man clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, GB Sciences is developing therapeutics for neuropathic pain, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and heart failure. GB Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. https://gbsciences.com

Media Contact
Alexis Quintal
alexis@newswire.com

SOURCE: GB Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652857/GB-Sciences-Using-AI-Technology-in-P ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GB Sciences Using AI Technology in Plant-Based Drug Discovery Research Biotech innovator GB Sciences has launched a drug discovery platform using AI technology that can identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants.LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GB Sciences …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Announces $228M in Series D Financing to Expand America's Access to Pooled Employer Plans
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Eskay Mining Commences its 2021 Drill Campaign on Its 100% Owned Consolidated Eskay Precious ...
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Name Change and Stock Option Grant
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Appoints Lithium Expert and Veteran Geologist, Robert D. Marvin, P.geo ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...