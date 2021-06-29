checkAd

Classworx Announces Upcoming Event with CEO and President Patrick Bertagna of GTX Corp on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Patrick Bertagna, CEO and President of GTX Corp (OTC PINK:GTXO).

To reserve a spot in the live Zoom interview with Patrick Bertagna of GTX Corp please click here. The event is taking place on July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST. We will be discussing the past year and the year ahead for GTX Corp.

Classworx™ is the leading community for virtual instructors and others offering Zoom events to list their events on Classworx. Classworx provides a place for instructors, performers, and professionals to host live events via Zoom and earn money from attendees via Stripe. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host classes, seminars, events, one-on-one training sessions and more to earn a living remotely. Instructors join Classworx, set up their profile, link their Zoom and Stripe Accounts and post their class or event schedule for attendees to find. During setup, instructors have the ability to include pictures, a video, a bio and their schedule that displays upcoming classes. Instructors are also able to offer free events if they choose to do so.

In addition to instructors and students, Classworx™ is also offering its services to anyone including individuals, businesses, musicians, celebrities and athletes who want to communicate in a virtual setting, or to create their own profiles and provide visitors information of when they will be virtually available and what they will be covering during those times.

ClassWorx™ has an upcoming interview with GTX Corp CEO and President Patrick Bertagna. The event, GTX Corp. (GTXO) Interview with CEO Patrick Bertagna CEO President, will take place on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST. The interview is scheduled to last approximately 45 minutes and will cover the past year and year ahead for GTX Corp.

The interview is available at no cost to attendees. Reserve your spot here.

Classworx™ offers interviews through Zoom. To request an interview package, please contact Classworx at 470-448-4734 or by email at classworx@classworx.com.

