Newly Published Preclinical Data Highlight Broad Immune Activation of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s Lead Intratumoral Immunotherapy Candidate, MIE-101

- MIE-101 Therapy Reduced Tumor Growth by 80% Compared to Tumors Treated with Agents Targeting TLRs 2 and 4 or TLR 7 Alone -NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a …

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases through innate and adaptive immune activation, today announced a new preclinical publication available online in the journal Biomaterials that further expand the understanding of the antitumor potency and mechanism of action of the Company's lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101, (cowpea mosaic virus, CPMV) a novel Toll-like receptor (TLR) tri-agonist.

"Most intratumoral TLR agonists in development engage a single TLR. Our studies demonstrate an increase in immune activation and antitumor effects by engaging three TLRs with our single treatment candidate, MIE-101. These mechanistic insights help explain the breadth and consistency of antitumor results observed in these and prior studies evaluating MIE-101 as a single agent and in combination with standard cancer treatments in multiple tumor models and in different species," said Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic. "The intratumoral administration of MIE-101 thus holds immuno-stimulatory advantages over agents that target a single TLR. Moreover, the size and physical structure of MIE-101 may also prove advantageous versus small-molecule TLR agonists by mediating optimal tumor coverage and sustained intratumoral retention."

The publication entitled, "Cowpea mosaic virus stimulates antitumor immunity through recognition by multiple MYD88-dependent toll-like receptors," details specific signaling pathways and anti-tumor immune stimulation induced by MIE-101 measured in both in vitro and in vivo studies. The data confirm that MIE-101 activates TLRs 2, 4 and 7 on immune cells capable of initiating and sustaining innate and adaptive antitumor effects. The studies also characterize immune stimulation following activation of these TLRs both individually and collectively. Results show that stimulation of TLRs 2 and 4 by MIE-101 is effective in the production of cytokines and chemokines that support the attraction and activation of immune cells to mount antitumor responses. However, the additional engagement of TLR 7 further increases these immune effects through the induction of Type I interferons (IFNs), which are known to activate and maintain T cells and B cells with the ability to recognize and fight both the primary treated tumor as well as distant untreated metastases.