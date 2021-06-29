checkAd

Test Run of Paradine Mill Facility Yields Promising Results

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that the Paradine Mill Facility, near Radersburg Montana., was tested over a one week shift ending on June 21st.

About 338 tons were processed over the six-day shift and a notable improvement in float circuit recovery was recorded. Gold recoveries in this circuit were in the 80% range after tweaking the chemical reagent mix and increasing the mill feed size from minus ½ inch to ¾ inch mesh. This was supported by Winston Mine's Lead Assayer who observed that the tailings samples look exceptionally clean with little visible mineral content.

"We achieved our goal of transforming the Paradine mill into reliable and efficient operation on June 16, 2021, well ahead of the June 21 deadline," commented Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold Mines."Work is now focused on procuring and installing the last key upgrades in time for the next shift rotation."

During the last test run of the Mill, a few additional improvements were identified. Specifically, the electrical starter boxes for the Sub A Cleaner Cells will be replaced as well as a new 3-ply mine belt for the hopper feeder belt. In addition, the tail pulley and associated bearing will also be replaced before the mill will be restarted.

  • Despite a few hiccups, the mill is performing exceptionally well. The following points summarize the achievements to date:
  • Re-configured float circuit showed improved recoveries in the 80% range
  • Tailings line extended to the north side of Pond #1
  • Re-manufactured Pinion bearing performed flawlessly
  • Pressure switch for Knelson concentrator installed
  • Ball mill ran smoothly at 50% charge with minus ¾ inch feed
  • Two new employees were hired and are being trained to MSHA (Mine Safety & Health Administration) standards and task trained

The Paradine mill facility is being developed into a turn-key mineral processing plant," stated Mr. Joseph Carrabba, Executive Chairman of Winston Gold. "The mill lies in the heart of a region blessed with precious metal endowment, and the future value opportunities are significant."

