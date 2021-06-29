Test Run of Paradine Mill Facility Yields Promising Results

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that the Paradine Mill Facility, near Radersburg Montana., was tested over a one week shift ending on …

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that the Paradine Mill Facility, near Radersburg Montana., was tested over a one week shift ending on June 21st. About 338 tons were processed over the six-day shift and a notable improvement in float circuit recovery was recorded. Gold recoveries in this circuit were in the 80% range after tweaking the chemical reagent mix and increasing the mill feed size from minus ½ inch to ¾ inch mesh. This was supported by Winston Mine's Lead Assayer who observed that the tailings samples look exceptionally clean with little visible mineral content.