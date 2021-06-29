checkAd

Orthofix Announces U.S. Launch and First Patient Implant of 3D-Printed FORZA Titanium PLIF Spacer System with Nanovate Technology

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the U.S. launch and first patient implant of the FORZA Ti PLIF Spacer System. Developed to enhance Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF) procedures, the 3D-printed FORZA Ti Spacer with Nanovate Technology is a titanium lumbar interbody device featuring an optimized design, porosity and surface that allows bone to grow into and through the spacer.

Image of the FORZA Ti Spacer System for PLIF procedures. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Posterior lumbar interbody fusion involves inserting an interbody device between the vertebrae during a spinal fusion surgery to help relieve pressure on nerves and hold the vertebrae in place while fusion occurs,” said Dr. Joel Siegal, a neurosurgeon at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, who performed the first implant procedure. “Being able to maximize bone ingrowth is critical to the success of the fusion process. The large opening for packing bone grafting materials and the 3D-printed titanium endplates of the FORZA Ti Spacer are well designed to aid in our goal of maximizing bone ingrowth to aid fusion.”

Features of the FORZA Ti PLIF Spacer System include:

  • Large open graft window for packing bone-grafting material
  • Bulleted nose to assist with distraction
  • 3D-printed porous titanium with macro, micro, and nanoscale surface features
  • Nanoscale surface that has been shown to increase proliferation and alkaline phosphatase activity (an early osteogenic differentiation marker) in human stem cells in vitro*
  • Functional gradient porous structure with 80-percent porosity at the midline of the implant which allows for increased fluoroscopic visualization
  • Endplates with 400 micron pores and 50-percent porosity designed to help facilitate bone ingrowth**
  • Endplates consisting of interconnected gyroid structures analogous in form to trabecular bone which provide an open porous environment

The FORZA Ti PLIF Spacer System with Nanovate Technology is available in the U.S. through a targeted commercial release.

