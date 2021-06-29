Orthofix Announces U.S. Launch and First Patient Implant of 3D-Printed FORZA Titanium PLIF Spacer System with Nanovate Technology

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the U.S. launch and first patient implant of the FORZA Ti PLIF Spacer System. Developed to enhance Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF) procedures, the 3D-printed FORZA Ti Spacer with Nanovate Technology is a titanium lumbar interbody device featuring an optimized design, porosity and surface that allows bone to grow into and through the spacer.

