Tilray Asks Stockholders to Support Key Initiatives to Drive Strategic Growth and Strengthen Stockholder Rights

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today distributed a proxy statement, which included an open letter from Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tilray, to its stockholders seeking support for several important proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting of Tilray stockholders, scheduled for July 29, 2021.

Tilray is seeking to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, so that it may use its stock to acquire and finance attractive businesses that would help Tilray grow and create value for stockholders. Tilray is also asking stockholders to approve certain amendments and modifications to Tilray’s organizational documents to provide for increased shareholder rights.

The full text of the letter from Irwin D. Simon is copied below:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We need your help to ensure Tilray grows – and to ensure YOU are able to participate in our success in a meaningful, constructive manner. Please take a few minutes to read this letter, the accompanying materials detailed in the proxy, and then submit your vote online, by telephone or mail.

Through our recent combination with Aphria Inc., we have ushered in a new era for the global cannabis industry. We now have the largest geographic footprint and leading cannabis-focused portfolio of consumer-packaged goods in the world.

We Have Substantial Growth Opportunities Ahead and We Need Your Support: To go from potential to performance, however, we need your help. Specifically, we will be addressing two important matters at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders, both of which will be critical to driving value for our Shareholders. If you are a Shareholder of record as of June 22, 2021 you have the opportunity to vote on these proposals, which include:

  • Authorized Shares Proposal – Help Tilray Grow: This proposal would authorize additional shares of our common stock so that we can move quickly to accelerate growth through potential acquisition and financing opportunities. Importantly, approval does not mean that the authorized shares will be issued, only that they are available if needed in pursuit of these important corporate initiatives to drive shareholder value.
  • Governance Proposals - Expand Your Rights: Following the combination of Tilray and Aphria, our Board undertook a comprehensive review of our corporate governance, taking into consideration the views held by the investment community on important matters of governance. As a result, the Board is proposing to expand the rights of our Shareholders; but to do so, we need your approval on several amendments to our organizational documents.

