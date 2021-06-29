checkAd

Enjoy Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Parks July 2–4

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire
29.06.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and North America’s largest operator of waterparks, in partnership with Coca-Cola, is excited to invite guests back to summer’s biggest party: the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005372/en/

You're invited to summer's biggest party: the Coca Cola July 4th Fest at 11 Six Flags parks across the country! Enjoy fireworks each night, July 2-4. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This annual event has become a guest favorite,” said Vice President of Marketing Kelly Correia. “We are thrilled that all of our parks have safely reopened. After a long, difficult year, we want thrill-seekers of all ages to come out, raise a Coca-Cola, and celebrate the holiday weekend with family and friends,” added Correia.

Eleven Six Flags parks across the U.S. will celebrate Independence Day with special Coca-Cola 4th Fest pricing and spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky each night. Guests can also look forward to:

  • Up to 50% discounts on single-day admission tickets when guests use promo code COKE online at www.sixflags.com;
  • Ride the wave at the interactive Coca-Cola photo activation and snap a photo to remember the day;
  • Enjoy the delicious, and refreshing new Star-Spangled Spritzer beverage; and
  • Members enrolled in Six Flags Membership Rewards get 4x the reward points when they purchase the limited time offer specialty drink during the event.

The Star-Spangled Spritzer, made with Sprite, will be available exclusively at Six Flags, and only during Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, the perfect refreshment for a day of thrills. And a visit to Six Flags is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Wertpapier


