Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands 5G Portfolio with Automated 5G Management Solution

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a new 5G software solution that adds fully integrated automated management to HPE’s existing 5G portfolio. The solution includes HPE 5G Automated Assurance and a new 5G capability for HPE Service Director, which together simplify the management of 5G networks and reduce deployment risks through a zero-touch, closed-loop system. The new automation software monitors and orchestrates the network functions, infrastructure, slices and services, automatically acting on issues detected to secure service continuity. The software is pre-integrated with HPE’s open 5G solutions, including the HPE 5G Core Stack, as well as leveraging open-source technologies and offering open APIs to integrate with multi-vendor deployments.

While 5G will bring huge enhancements in terms of bandwidth, latency and the number of devices and services supported, it also introduces massive complexity and operational risks for network operators. 5G standards have been designed to embrace open, cloud-native platforms that utilize disaggregated software and hardware components from a variety of vendors. As a result, telcos deploying 5G networks will need to manage and maintain numerous network slices, thousands of virtual machines and hundreds of virtual/containerized network functions (VNFs/CNFs) across thousands of sites.

HPE’s 5G automation software reduces the risk of managing a multi-vendor 5G network, providing automation capabilities that span from infrastructure management to slice automation, utilizing open and secure software components. Operators can deploy the 5G automation solution in compliance with standards such as ETSI and 3GPP, combining automated assurance with orchestration to enable a full zero-touch closed-loop process. Whenever new network functions, slices and services are deployed, it automatically engages monitoring which detects service degradations and automatically triggers the repair, scaling or optimization of the infrastructure and services.

HPE’s integrated 5G automation solution is designed for countless 5G use cases, introducing key innovations such as intent-based orchestration, AI/ML-based assurance, CNF on boarding, automated slice management, and infrastructure elasticity. This new 5G software solution joins the HPE 5G software portfolio alongside the previously released HPE 5G Core Stack, HPE Open RAN Solution Stack and edge solutions, including HPE Edge Orchestrator. It builds on HPE’s legacy as a leading vendor of service assurance, orchestration and infrastructure management solutions for fixed and mobile networks, accelerating telcos’ ability to deploy 5G.

