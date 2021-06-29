Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands 5G Portfolio with Automated 5G Management Solution

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a new 5G software solution that adds fully integrated automated management to HPE’s existing 5G portfolio. The solution includes HPE 5G Automated Assurance and a new 5G capability for HPE Service Director, which together simplify the management of 5G networks and reduce deployment risks through a zero-touch, closed-loop system. The new automation software monitors and orchestrates the network functions, infrastructure, slices and services, automatically acting on issues detected to secure service continuity. The software is pre-integrated with HPE’s open 5G solutions, including the HPE 5G Core Stack, as well as leveraging open-source technologies and offering open APIs to integrate with multi-vendor deployments.

While 5G will bring huge enhancements in terms of bandwidth, latency and the number of devices and services supported, it also introduces massive complexity and operational risks for network operators. 5G standards have been designed to embrace open, cloud-native platforms that utilize disaggregated software and hardware components from a variety of vendors. As a result, telcos deploying 5G networks will need to manage and maintain numerous network slices, thousands of virtual machines and hundreds of virtual/containerized network functions (VNFs/CNFs) across thousands of sites.