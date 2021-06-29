Exicure, Inc. to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date : July 13, 2021 Presentation Time : 1:00-1:25 PM in Track One Location : The panel discussion will be webcast (available here )

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced that CEO David Giljohann will present a company update as well as participate in a series of 1x1 meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference occurring July 13-14, 2021.

Replays of the presentation will be available on Exicure’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN a lipid-nanoparticle SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure’s therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA.

