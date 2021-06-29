checkAd

Pandemic Accelerated ‘Roaring 20s’ of Millennial Homeownership Demand, According to First American Homeownership Progress Index

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today released the sixth annual First American Homeownership Progress Index (HPRI), which measures how a variety of lifestyle, societal and economic factors influence homeownership rates over time at national, state and market levels. It’s available as an interactive tool that can be tailored to showcase how trends in economic conditions, education, income, marital status, ethnicity, and family size impact potential homeownership demand over time across the United States at national, state and metropolitan area levels.

Economic Analysis: Broadened Role of the Home Helped Set Multiple Housing Records

National Homeownership Month takes on a new meaning this year, as the pandemic has redefined the role of a home. A home is not just a dwelling or even just a vehicle for wealth creation, but also an office, a classroom, a daycare and even a gym,” said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American. “A home, now more than ever, has become a top priority for American households.

“The broadening role of the home in American life powered the housing market to multiple records during this unprecedented time: the fastest house price appreciation since 2005, the lowest days on market in the history of record-keeping, the lowest mortgage rates ever, and the greatest cumulative number of purchase mortgage applications since 2008. But, while the pandemic accelerated the demand for homeownership, homeownership was on the upswing before the pandemic hit,” said Kushi. “Fueled by a combination of demographic and economic factors, the homeownership rate has risen steadily since reaching a generational low of 63 percent in 2016, and 2020 was no different.

“The homeownership rate is influenced by underlying demographic and economic factors, as well as housing market conditions. Close examination of these underlying forces can provide a more in-depth understanding of the changes in the homeownership rate over time,” said Kushi. “Our annual Homeownership Progress Index (HPRI) accounts for the influence of critical lifestyle, societal and economic trends on the likelihood of owning a home, providing a measure of potential homeownership demand.”

