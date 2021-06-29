Ingersoll Rand Names Elizabeth Meloy Hepding as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Kate Keene as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Talent, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is pleased to appoint two company executive leadership positions. Elizabeth “Liz” Meloy Hepding is named senior vice president, business development, and Kate Keene is promoted to senior vice president, human resources, talent, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Both Hepding and Keene will report to Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand, as part of his executive leadership team and be based in Davidson, N.C.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Meloy Hepding named senior vice president, business development at Ingersoll Rand (Photo: Business Wire)

As senior vice president of business development, Hepding will oversee business development strategy, sourcing, execution, and integration, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Her appointment will be effective July 19 and she will relocate from Chicago to Davidson, N.C.

With more than 20 years of strategy, M&A and corporate development experience, Hepding joins Ingersoll Rand from PurposeBuilt Brands where she served as vice president of corporate development since 2019 and guided the company’s expansion through acquisitions. Prior to that, she was senior vice president, strategy and corporate development at Essendant Inc., where she was responsible for all acquisitions, divestitures and partnerships, and led the execution of Essendant’s sale to Staples. She began her career in investment banking, spending more than a decade in the industry, primarily at UBS Investment Bank where she held roles of increasing responsibility.

“Liz’s vast experience in business development strategy and M&A, with expertise in target identification, pipeline generation and negotiations, combined with her broad industry experience across many sectors including industrial manufacturing makes her a strong fit for Ingersoll Rand,” said Reynal. “She brings further leadership in integration planning and executing key strategic initiatives – both of which are areas where Ingersoll Rand is known for delivering on our commitments to stockholders and generating near and long-term value. We welcome Liz to the team, and I am confident she will offer valuable guidance and counsel, and help deliver growth for our company.”