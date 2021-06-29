checkAd

InMed Pharmaceuticals Signs Non-binding Letter of Intent to Acquire BayMedica, a Commercial Manufacturer of Rare Cannabinoids

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire BayMedica Inc. (“BayMedica”), a private company based in Nevada and California that specializes in the manufacture and commercialization of rare cannabinoids.

BayMedica is a revenue-stage biotechnology company leveraging its significant expertise in synthetic biology and pharmaceutical chemistry to develop efﬁcient, scalable, and proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce high quality, regulatory-compliant rare cannabinoids for consumer applications. BayMedica is currently commercializing the rare cannabinoid CBC (cannabichromene) as a B2B supplier to distributors and manufacturers marketing products in the health and wellness sector. BayMedica is currently planning additional rare cannabinoid launches for the coming year.

In addition to their manufacturing and commercial activities in the health and wellness arena, BayMedica is researching cannabinoid analogs as potential drug candidates for pharmaceutical purposes. Those BayMedica proprietary compounds are based upon the structures of naturally-occurring cannabinoids and are designed to either augment the potential therapeutic effect against specific diseases or enhance product safety, or both.

In November 2020, InMed and BayMedica entered into a reciprocal Research Collaboration Agreement to explore synergies between their respective technologies. BayMedica has been assessing specific elements of InMed's proprietary IntegraSyn approach for the production of cannabinoids. InMed has initiated preclinical investigation of several compounds selected from BayMedica's extensive library of proprietary cannabinoid analogs designed to be developed to treat human disease.

Eric A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of InMed, stated, “We are very excited about the prospect of continuing to work with BayMedica and the potential to build a leading rare cannabinoid company together. Since commencing our collaboration in November last year, it has become apparent that our complementary business models and capabilities have the potential to provide a platform to expedite the growth of both companies and provide the flexibility of multiple processes for the manufacturing of rare cannabinoids. We believe that IntegraSyn, our pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing process, together with BayMedica’s revenue generating, consumer-focused processes, would create a powerful combination.” Adams continued, “The executive team and employees at BayMedica would contribute decades of highly relevant experience to InMed’s existing pharmaceutical-focused team. Upon a successful closing of the proposed transaction, we expect that the integration of the two teams, the numerous manufacturing technologies, existing and planned revenues from bulk cannabinoid sales, and fundamental pharmaceutical R&D capabilities will position InMed at the forefront of the burgeoning rare cannabinoid sector.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InMed Pharmaceuticals Signs Non-binding Letter of Intent to Acquire BayMedica, a Commercial Manufacturer of Rare Cannabinoids VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus