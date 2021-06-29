InMed Pharmaceuticals Signs Non-binding Letter of Intent to Acquire BayMedica, a Commercial Manufacturer of Rare Cannabinoids

BayMedica is a revenue-stage biotechnology company leveraging its significant expertise in synthetic biology and pharmaceutical chemistry to develop efﬁcient, scalable, and proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce high quality, regulatory-compliant rare cannabinoids for consumer applications. BayMedica is currently commercializing the rare cannabinoid CBC (cannabichromene) as a B2B supplier to distributors and manufacturers marketing products in the health and wellness sector. BayMedica is currently planning additional rare cannabinoid launches for the coming year.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire BayMedica Inc. (“BayMedica”), a private company based in Nevada and California that specializes in the manufacture and commercialization of rare cannabinoids.

In addition to their manufacturing and commercial activities in the health and wellness arena, BayMedica is researching cannabinoid analogs as potential drug candidates for pharmaceutical purposes. Those BayMedica proprietary compounds are based upon the structures of naturally-occurring cannabinoids and are designed to either augment the potential therapeutic effect against specific diseases or enhance product safety, or both.

In November 2020, InMed and BayMedica entered into a reciprocal Research Collaboration Agreement to explore synergies between their respective technologies. BayMedica has been assessing specific elements of InMed's proprietary IntegraSyn approach for the production of cannabinoids. InMed has initiated preclinical investigation of several compounds selected from BayMedica's extensive library of proprietary cannabinoid analogs designed to be developed to treat human disease.

Eric A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of InMed, stated, “We are very excited about the prospect of continuing to work with BayMedica and the potential to build a leading rare cannabinoid company together. Since commencing our collaboration in November last year, it has become apparent that our complementary business models and capabilities have the potential to provide a platform to expedite the growth of both companies and provide the flexibility of multiple processes for the manufacturing of rare cannabinoids. We believe that IntegraSyn, our pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing process, together with BayMedica’s revenue generating, consumer-focused processes, would create a powerful combination.” Adams continued, “The executive team and employees at BayMedica would contribute decades of highly relevant experience to InMed’s existing pharmaceutical-focused team. Upon a successful closing of the proposed transaction, we expect that the integration of the two teams, the numerous manufacturing technologies, existing and planned revenues from bulk cannabinoid sales, and fundamental pharmaceutical R&D capabilities will position InMed at the forefront of the burgeoning rare cannabinoid sector.”