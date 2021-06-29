GZ6G Technologies Green Zebra Smart Labs Division to Offer Innovative Products, Services and Software Applications for Enterprise Clients

Development Team Continues to Grow

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has announced that its Green Zebra Smart Labs division is working on innovative new applications for its VenuTrax Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that will offer proprietary enterprise-level IOT technologies to venue clients that include:

In-Venue IPTV & Digital signage

In-Venue Data Analytics, AI Dashboard

In-Venue User Software Engagement Tools

Venue Multi Vendor - Point-of-Sale (POS)

Venue Brand Advertising Analytics

Live Streaming of Event Capabilities

Venue Brand Sponsor & Advertising Monetization Control Dashboard

Wi-Fi Captive Portal

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Ticketing System

In-Venue Fan Engagement Applications

In-Venue Cloud Management across multiple applications

“Green Zebra Smart Labs is focused on a products and services eco-system that will help our clients elevate guest experience and enhance venue operations,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “We will be offering various cloud technology application tools needed for venues to run smoothly and efficiently from data analytics to point-of-sale insights through our VenuTrax subscription system. VenuTrax will be the subscription-based management solution designed to improve guest loyalty, increase operational efficiencies and drive revenue growth.”

Green Zebra Smart Labs focuses on the development, deployment, and management of proprietary and third-party IoT software for wireless, web and mobile applications, API integrations, data analytics, and support platforms that connect smart technology solutions.

Launching Winter 2021, Green Zebra Smart Labs’ VenuTrax will be a state-of-the-art logic management solution cloud (SaaS) platform intended to provide venues the ability to directly communicate with customers using 5G & Wi-Fi 6, IPTV, and POS capabilities, and will offer business intelligence such as data analytics and artificial intelligence for monetization purposes.

“We are working diligently on continued growth in the Green Zebra Smart Labs division having recently hired 15 programmers. These skilled candidates understand the importance of what this technology will bring to venues and cities,” said Rohan Patange, Interim GZ6G Technologies Chief Technology Officer. “Green Zebra Smart Labs is creating comprehensive software solutions including POS, CRM, payment systems, and much more, for venues like stadiums, airports and arenas.”