BC Craft Supply Co Announces Operational Update and Strategic Expansion into United States National CBD Market

These actions will expand brand presence in both recreational cannabis and national CBD markets in North America, solidify sales and distribution, and streamline operations.

Company will look to raise up to $10MM to fund ongoing expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, today announced a series of global operational changes designed to expand sales, distribution, and streamline operations in North America.

CRFT will undergo a strategic refocus on growth segments; leveraging Canadian cannabis expertise in the United States cannabis and CBD markets and directing regulatory expertise in Canada towards licensure in psychedelics. As part of its ongoing strategic review of the business, the Company is today announcing the following priorities: