Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP-OTC) Acquires Rights to Distribute & Sell a 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine - Moderna

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a company that offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests including SARS-CoV-2 viruses and that states that its Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer are capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses, and that recently announced that they had acquired the rights to be able to distribute and sell both Pfizer-BioTech and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that they have now, also, acquired the rights to sell and distribute Moderna’s vaccine.

Company Now Has the Rights to Distribute & Sell Three of the Most Popular COVID-19 Vaccines in the World: The Pfizer-BioNTech; Moderna and J&J COVID-19 Vaccines

As with the Johnson & Johnson 8K filed on June 10, 2021, for the J&J rights, the Company filed on June 16, 2021, for Pfizer and filed for Moderna on June 25, 2021, stating that “Effective June 22, 2021, Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (the “Company”) was granted the rights from Nunzia Pharmaceutical Inc. (“Nunzia”) to distribute and sell the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The Company will serve as a broker for Nunzia and follow the same sales order processing as used by Nunzia in connection with the distribution and sale of the Vaccine.”[1]

According to reports: “With additional supply agreements under its belt, Moderna now predicts its vaccine will generate $19.2 billion by year’s end. In comparison, rival drugmaker Pfizer posted $3.5 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales during its first quarter and also upped its anticipated 2021 revenues to a whopping $26 billion, according to its earnings report released on Tuesday. More supply deals are likely on the horizon for Moderna, executives hinted. In Europe, mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer have already started taking a larger slice of the COVID-19 vaccine market…[2]

The Company already offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests, including the strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the CEO and Chairman of WholeHealth Products Inc., said: “Global will now have both J&J’s extremely convenient 1-shot vaccine, we now have the rights to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which are generally considered the ones with highest efficacy…. Including against variants. ”