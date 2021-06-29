checkAd

Real People Investment Holdings Limited – Audited Annual Financial Statements for 2021, Amended Financial Covenants and Guidance Regarding Expected Bond Repayments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

RPIH publishes its audited annual financial statements for the financial year 2021

The audited annual financial statements for 2021 is available to download at www.realpeoplegroup.co.za.

Amended financial covenants

Pursuant to the terms and conditions (as amended by a written procedure completed on 21 September 2020) (the "Terms and Conditions") for the up to SEK 260,000,000 and up to NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds 2013/2028 with ISIN: SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 (the "Bonds") issued by Real People Investment Holdings Limited (the "Issuer" or "RPIH"), the Issuer shall comply with the undertakings to uphold specified levels of financial ratios for relevant measurement periods from time to time, as prescribed in the senior unsecured loan agreement entered into between the Issuer and certain senior lenders. Any adjustments made to the financial covenants under the senior unsecured loan agreement shall also apply to the Terms and Conditions.

The Issuer and the senior lenders have agreed to amend the financial covenants under the senior unsecured loan agreement and, as mentioned above, these amended financial covenants also apply to the Bonds. As a part of the amendments, the Debt Service Cover Ratio covenant has been replaced with a Minimum Available Cash Balance covenant. Below is a high-level summary of the new financial covenants.

Minimum Available Cash Balance

Measurement Date Covenant requirement
Each 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December Not less than ZAR 20 million.

Permanent Capital to Total Assets Ratio

Measurement Date Covenant requirement
Each 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December
  1. Greater than 22.5% up to and including 31 March 2021; and
  2. Greater than 25% after 31 March 2021.

Cost to Income Ratio

Measurement Period Covenant requirement
Each 12 month period ending on 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December in each year
  1. Not greater than 68%, during the period preceding 31 March 2020;
  2. Not greater than 70%, during the period from 31 March 2020 to and including 31 March 2021;
  3. Not greater than 74%, during the period from 30 June 2021 to and including 30 September 2023;
  4. Not greater than 73% during the period from 31 December 2023 to and including 30 June 2024; and
  5. Not greater than 72% during the period from 30 September 2024 to and including the Discharge Date.

Attached hereto is a more detailed summary of the financial covenants and the relevant definitions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Real People Investment Holdings Limited – Audited Annual Financial Statements for 2021, Amended Financial Covenants and Guidance Regarding Expected Bond Repayments RPIH publishes its audited annual financial statements for the financial year 2021 The audited annual financial statements for 2021 is available to download at www.realpeoplegroup.co.za. Amended financial covenants Pursuant to the terms …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus