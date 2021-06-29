Real People Investment Holdings Limited – Audited Annual Financial Statements for 2021, Amended Financial Covenants and Guidance Regarding Expected Bond Repayments

Pursuant to the terms and conditions (as amended by a written procedure completed on 21 September 2020) (the "Terms and Conditions") for the up to SEK 260,000,000 and up to NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds 2013/2028 with ISIN: SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 (the "Bonds") issued by Real People Investment Holdings Limited (the "Issuer" or "RPIH"), the Issuer shall comply with the undertakings to uphold specified levels of financial ratios for relevant measurement periods from time to time, as prescribed in the senior unsecured loan agreement entered into between the Issuer and certain senior lenders. Any adjustments made to the financial covenants under the senior unsecured loan agreement shall also apply to the Terms and Conditions.

The Issuer and the senior lenders have agreed to amend the financial covenants under the senior unsecured loan agreement and, as mentioned above, these amended financial covenants also apply to the Bonds. As a part of the amendments, the Debt Service Cover Ratio covenant has been replaced with a Minimum Available Cash Balance covenant. Below is a high-level summary of the new financial covenants.

Minimum Available Cash Balance

Measurement Date Covenant requirement Each 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December Not less than ZAR 20 million.

Permanent Capital to Total Assets Ratio

Measurement Date Covenant requirement Each 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December Greater than 22.5% up to and including 31 March 2021; and Greater than 25% after 31 March 2021.

Cost to Income Ratio

Measurement Period Covenant requirement Each 12 month period ending on 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December in each year Not greater than 68%, during the period preceding 31 March 2020; Not greater than 70%, during the period from 31 March 2020 to and including 31 March 2021; Not greater than 74%, during the period from 30 June 2021 to and including 30 September 2023; Not greater than 73% during the period from 31 December 2023 to and including 30 June 2024; and Not greater than 72% during the period from 30 September 2024 to and including the Discharge Date.

Attached hereto is a more detailed summary of the financial covenants and the relevant definitions.