Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glepaglutide at the 17th Congress of the Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplantation Association (CIRTA)

Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glepaglutide at the 17th Congress of the Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplantation Association (CIRTA)

  • Company to present three posters, including two on glepaglutide for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)
  • Data demonstrate potential dosing benefits of glepaglutide for patients with SBS

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. June 29, 2021 Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced it will present three posters at the upcoming 17th Congress of the Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplantation Association (CIRTA), which is being held both virtually and in Auckland, New Zealand June 30-July 2, 2021. The Company’s research presented at CIRTA 2021 will feature multiple posters related to glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS).

“We look forward to presenting our research at CIRTA 2021, including data on glepaglutide that suggest dose adjustment may not be necessary when treating SBS patients with renal impairment,” said Adam Steensberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Zealand Pharma. “Renal impairment is a common comorbidity in SBS patients that often necessitates adjusting treatment regimen. However, we found no difference in the pharmacokinetic profile of glepaglutide in patients with severe renal impairment, or end stage renal disease, compared to healthy subjects, suggesting that dosage may not need to be adjusted for SBS patients with renal impairment.”

Poster Title: Glepaglutide pharmacokinetic profile after single subcutaneous injection in human subjects with varying degrees of renal function
Author: M Askjær Agersnap, K Sonne, K Mark Knudsen, S Wladyslaw
Poster Viewing Reception Date and Time: 30 June-2 July
Abstract Number: 113

 

Poster Title: Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of the long-acting GLP-2 analogue after once-weekly dosing in adulty healthy subjects
Author: K Sonne, K Mark Knudsen, J Mosolff Mathiesen, G Koefoed Rasmussen, M Berner-Hansen
Poster Viewing Reception Date and Time: 30 June-2 July
Abstract Number: 114
