Company announcement – No. 43/ 2021

Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glepaglutide at the 17th Congress of the Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplantation Association (CIRTA)

Company to present three posters, including two on glepaglutide for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)

Data demonstrate potential dosing benefits of glepaglutide for patients with SBS

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. June 29, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced it will present three posters at the upcoming 17th Congress of the Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplantation Association (CIRTA), which is being held both virtually and in Auckland, New Zealand June 30-July 2, 2021. The Company’s research presented at CIRTA 2021 will feature multiple posters related to glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS).