ProntoForms Corporation Names Michael Kramer as CRO

29.06.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

OTTAWA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that Michael Kramer has joined the company as the Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to Alvaro Pombo, CEO of ProntoForms.

Mr. Kramer is a revenue executive with over 20 years of experience in the software as a service (SaaS) industry. He previously held CRO roles at both BlueRidge.AI and Steelwedge Software, as well as executive sales roles at SAP, Infor, Workday, Fuze, and Accruent. He is continuing his learning in Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Stanford University Graduate School of Business, holds an MBA at the University of Dallas, and has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at Purdue University.

“We’re very happy to have Michael join our executive team,” said Alvaro Pombo, CEO of ProntoForms. “He brings a wealth of SaaS experience, as well as a proven track record of consistently exceeding revenue targets—we see Michael as an important, strategic fit for our growth.”

“I’m delighted to join the ProntoForms team and look forward to playing a key role in the growth of the company,” said Michael Kramer. “My experience selling SaaS to enterprise customers helped me truly understand the value of low-code software platforms. I appreciate the unique position ProntoForms holds as the leading platform for agile, custom mobile apps for the field.”

The appointment of all officers are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's expectations as to how the hiring described above will benefit the Company and statements about future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.
 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 





Disclaimer

