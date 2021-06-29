checkAd

First HealthTab Testing Success in Shoppers Drug Mart Pilot Rollout

29.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) announces it has successfully launched HealthTab in the first of 11 Shoppers Drug Mart pilot locations. The rollout is part of its recently announced Master Agreement and Statement of Work.

Under the agreement, the initial Ontario locations will receive the turnkey point-of-care testing platform from HealthTab featuring the first deployments of the Afinion2 blood chemistry analyzers by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics. As part of the deployment plan, initial systems testing on Monday June 28th has demonstrated that the system is operating successfully.

“We’ve made a number of improvements to the platform and worked to meet the requirements of our location partners at Shoppers,” said Rodger Seccombe, CTO of Avricore Health Inc. “This is the most secure and sophisticated launch of HealthTab to-date and we’re very excited for what’s to come.”

The program’s initial focus is to screen patients at-risk for diabetes and cardiovascular disease and to support those already diagnosed by a physician to better manage their conditions for higher quality of life.

The Company is currently deploying the remaining systems to provider locations and expects full operations and public testing to begin within two weeks. As key milestones are accomplished, the Company anticipates adding more locations to its HealthTab network and further expanding the testing menu as part of the Master Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart Canada.

HealthTab Market Fast Facts

  • Point-of-Care Testing Market to reach $50.6 Billion USD in 2025 (Source)
  • Glucose monitoring (diabetes related) to make up the largest growth with the sector. (Source)
  • Nearly 13.6 Million Canadians expected to diabetic or prediabetic by 2030, with many undiagnosed (Source)
  • Over 1 in 3 Americans, approximately 88 million people, have pre-diabetes (Source)
  • Close to 160,000 Canadians 20 years and older are diagnosed with heart disease each year, often it’s only after a heart attack they are diagnosed. (Source)
  • There are more that 10,000 pharmacies in Canada, 88,000 pharmacies in the US, nearly 12,000 in the UK.

About HealthTab + RASTR

