Red White & Bloom Brands Announces High Times Branded Vapes Available Throughout Michigan

Building on RWB’s partnerships that have successfully launched High Times branded packaged flower and pre-rolls earlier in the year, the Company is happy to see the introduction of 1-gram, High Times branded vape cartridges, which are offered in two series:

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF ) (“ RWB ” or the “ Company ”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to announce the successful launch of High Times branded vapes into the Michigan market.

Black Label: Premium live resin vape cartridge

A connoisseur-level product made using fresh cannabis flower (as opposed to processed flower) which maintains the naturally fragrant terpene profile ensuring a top-shelf smoking experience.

Available strains: super lemon haze, LA kush cake and animal mints.

Red Label: distillate vape cartridge

Provides high potency concentrate for the price-conscious cannabis consumer.

Featuring the following strains: Sativa: morning mimosa & sour strawberry mist; Indica: fire chem; and Hybrid: sour chem.





The High Times branded vapes, along with the previously launched flower and pre-rolls, are available at 22 of the State’s finest dispensaries which can be located with the following tool: click here and enter “Michigan” in the search field. In the second half of 2021, the High Times branded product portfolio will be made available to a significant number of the 250+ dispensaries in the State.

Brad Rogers, Chairman & CEO commented, “As I’ve stated before, we look forward to bringing exceptional quality, price and experience through our house of brands and product lines to loyal consumers in Michigan. We have been able to utilize partnerships in Michigan to establish branded product sales and are currently in the final steps of establishing our own operations in Michigan to allow us to utilize all that we have learned and leverage the investments we have made to accelerate that growth.”