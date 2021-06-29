Red White & Bloom Brands Announces High Times Branded Vapes Available Throughout Michigan
- Availability of Vapes adds to the successful High Times product line breadth in Michigan
- The 20+ High Times SKU’s now available, coupled with RWB’s Platinum Vape branded SKUs, positions RWB to lead the state in branded product sales
TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to announce the successful launch of High Times branded vapes into the Michigan market.
Building on RWB’s partnerships that have successfully launched High Times branded packaged flower and pre-rolls earlier in the year, the Company is happy to see the introduction of 1-gram, High Times branded vape cartridges, which are offered in two series:
Black Label: Premium live resin vape cartridge
- A connoisseur-level product made using fresh cannabis flower (as opposed to processed flower) which maintains the naturally fragrant terpene profile ensuring a top-shelf smoking experience.
- Available strains: super lemon haze, LA kush cake and animal mints.
Red Label: distillate vape cartridge
- Provides high potency concentrate for the price-conscious cannabis consumer.
- Featuring the following strains:
- Sativa: morning mimosa & sour strawberry mist;
- Indica: fire chem; and
- Hybrid: sour chem.
The High Times branded vapes, along with the previously launched flower and pre-rolls, are available at 22 of the State’s finest dispensaries which can be located with the following tool: click here and enter “Michigan” in the search field. In the second half of 2021, the High Times branded product portfolio will be made available to a significant number of the 250+ dispensaries in the State.
Brad Rogers, Chairman & CEO commented, “As I’ve stated before, we look forward to bringing exceptional quality, price and experience through our house of brands and product lines to loyal consumers in Michigan. We have been able to utilize partnerships in Michigan to establish branded product sales and are currently in the final steps of establishing our own operations in Michigan to allow us to utilize all that we have learned and leverage the investments we have made to accelerate that growth.”
