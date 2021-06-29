checkAd

Orchard Therapeutics Announces Regulatory and Clinical Updates for Lead Gene Therapy Programs

Expected clinical package for OTL-200 BLA for MLD using data from existing patients clarified with FDA

Guidance obtained on design of OTL-203 global registrational trial for MPS-IH

Enrollment goal met in OTL-201 POC trial for MPS-IIIA

Updates for OTL-103 MAA and BLA submission timelines for WAS

BOSTON and LONDON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced several program updates for the company’s portfolio of approved and investigational hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapies. These updates follow recent regulatory interactions for multiple programs within the company’s clinical-stage pipeline targeting metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), mucopolysaccharidosis type I Hurler syndrome (MPS-IH) and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS).

OTL-200 and MLD Updates

U.S. Regulatory Guidance

Orchard recently held a productive meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received written feedback concerning the clinical package expected to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) for OTL-200 in MLD. Based on the feedback from this meeting and previous interactions, the company is now preparing for a BLA filing for OTL-200 in pre-symptomatic, early-onset MLD in late 2022 or early 2023, using data from existing patients. This approach and timeline are subject to the successful completion of the remaining regulatory activities in advance of an expected pre-BLA meeting with FDA, including CMC interactions and demonstration of the natural history data as a representative comparator for the treated population.

Newborn Screening

In May 2021, the New York ScreenPlus pilot program, of which Orchard is an official sponsor, started newborn screening (NBS) for MLD. Data collected from this pilot could be used to support a nomination of MLD to the U.S. Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP), a list of recommended disorders for states to screen as part of their newborn screening programs. These pilot data will also contribute to the body of evidence for MLD universal NBS that will be generated by additional pilots in Germany and Italy.

